1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,436 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after acquiring an additional 240,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after acquiring an additional 447,554 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,716. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.