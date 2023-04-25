1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.25. 224,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

