1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 447,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.