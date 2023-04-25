1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,268. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

