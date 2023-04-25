1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000.

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,891 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

