1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,798 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.05. 743,914 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.