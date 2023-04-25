1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,959 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

