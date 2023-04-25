1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,317 Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 42.71% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

TAGG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.