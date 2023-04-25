27,721 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 1,325,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,345. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.