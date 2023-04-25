28,000 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
