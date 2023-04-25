4,124 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.27. 361,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

