464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Shares Up 0.3%

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$147.09 and last traded at C$144.58. Approximately 4,587,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average daily volume of 301,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.10.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.58.
Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.
