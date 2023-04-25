4,880 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,880 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $192.50. 398,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

