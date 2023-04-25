51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
