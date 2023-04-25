51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

