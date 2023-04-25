A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

