Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.76.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
