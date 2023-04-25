Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

