AC Immune (ACIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

AC Immune Trading Down 4.1 %

ACIU opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.