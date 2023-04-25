AC Immune (ACIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.
AC Immune Trading Down 4.1 %
ACIU opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
Featured Stories
