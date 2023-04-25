Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,555. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

