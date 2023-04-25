Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 72.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

