Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accuray Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ARAY opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Accuray
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
