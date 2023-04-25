Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $153,815.06 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004554 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

