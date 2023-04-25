Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 285,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 933,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

