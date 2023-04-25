ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.49. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
