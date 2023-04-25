Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.44. The stock had a trading volume of 482,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,477. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

