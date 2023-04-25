Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,572 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $377.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.49. The company has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,477. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

