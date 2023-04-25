aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.97 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.97 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

