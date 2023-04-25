AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

