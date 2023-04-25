AGNC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 32,902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 23,594 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 8,710,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

