Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,496.91

Aion (AION) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $693,642.61 and approximately $27,496.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00141639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00066713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00038571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

