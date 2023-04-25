Aion Market Capitalization Hits $703,200.56 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $703,200.56 and approximately $27,486.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00141700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

