Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 1.3%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €27.70 ($30.78) and last traded at €28.01 ($31.12). Approximately 405,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.39 ($31.54).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.78) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.56) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.89) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.41 and a 200-day moving average of €28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

