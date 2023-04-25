Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

ALRS stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alerus Financial news, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.