Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,881. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $194.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

