Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.
