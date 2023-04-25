Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.17.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

