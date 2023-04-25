Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.91

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 49614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

