Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.91

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 49614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Insider Activity
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
