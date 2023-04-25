Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $104.80 million and approximately $536,213.38 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025583 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.