AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $23,219,153. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

VRTX stock opened at $332.84 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $335.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.