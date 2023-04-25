AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $388.08 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $280.59 and a 52-week high of $389.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.55 and a 200 day moving average of $349.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.