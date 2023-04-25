Amandla Mk Trust Sells 400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,403,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,485,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $4,703.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

National Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NRC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Stories

