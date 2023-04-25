American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 1,639,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

