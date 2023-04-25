Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 80,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.