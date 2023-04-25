Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $19.00

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

