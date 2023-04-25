Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $121.88

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $146.79.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.