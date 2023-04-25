Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $8.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. eHealth had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP raised its position in eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 144.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

