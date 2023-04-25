Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $4,899,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Graco by 209.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

