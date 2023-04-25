Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $15.22

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

