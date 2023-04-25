Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $29.86

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 206,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 356,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

