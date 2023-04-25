Analyzing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A mCloud Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and mCloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 625.81%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and mCloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.51 -$74.45 million N/A N/A mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.25 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -3.10

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A mCloud Technologies -1.66% N/A -14.38%

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

