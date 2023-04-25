Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

