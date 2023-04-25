APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,863.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

